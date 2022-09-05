British Council Head Fights For Job After Misconduct Probe

By Ronan Barnard (September 5, 2022, 6:30 PM BST) -- A former British Council director launched an attempt to get reinstated on Monday after a judge ruled that the public body's investigation into a sexual misconduct allegation against him was flawed. Paul Sellers, a former country director for the British Council in Italy, is fighting to get an equivalent role at the organization after he was dismissed in 2019 following accusations that he sexually assaulted a woman at a Christmas party. Sellers, who is currently working as a teacher and consultant, said he had always pursued reinstatement at the council, Westminster's outreach program to promote cultural and educational cooperation with the...

