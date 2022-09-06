'Fat Leonard' On The Run Ahead Of Navy Bribery Sentencing

By Hailey Konnath (September 6, 2022, 11:10 PM EDT) -- The former U.S. Navy contractor nicknamed "Fat Leonard," who orchestrated one of the biggest scandals in Navy history, has cut off his ankle monitor and skipped town less than three weeks ahead of his sentencing, the U.S. Marshals Service said Tuesday. Fat Leonard, whose real name is Leonard Glenn Francis, pled guilty in 2015 to bribing Navy officials and overbilling the Navy by more than $35 million on ship-husbanding contracts. Francis was under house arrest, but he fled his home on the morning of Sept. 4, the Marshals Service said in a statement. That morning, U.S. Pretrial Services, which was tasked with...

