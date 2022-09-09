7th Circ. 'Reasonable Costs' Ruling Is A Win For Policyholders

By Ann Kramer, Adrienne Kitchen and Andrew Barrios (September 9, 2022, 5:57 PM EDT) -- Last month, in USA Gymnastics v. Liberty Insurance Underwriters Inc.,[1] the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit affirmed and expanded upon its so-called Taco Bell rule, which states that where an insurer breaches its duty to defend, the policyholder is entitled to a presumption that its defense costs are reasonable and necessary. This rule stems from Taco Bell Corp. v. Continental Casualty Co., decided by the Seventh Circuit in 2004.[2] In affirming the rule, USA Gymnastics both strengthens the foundations of Taco Bell and — by rejecting various novel arguments made by Liberty — further clarifies some of its...

