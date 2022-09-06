Cisco Trade Secret Sanction Bid Says HP Unit Wiped Evidence

By Bonnie Eslinger (September 6, 2022, 8:22 PM EDT) -- Cisco Systems Inc. urged a California federal court to punish HP-owned electronics company Plantronics Inc. for not preventing the auto-deletion of evidence it says is critical to its trade secret case against the rival and a former employee who jumped ship and took confidential documents to the competitor with him. In its Friday motion for sanctions, Cisco asks the court to make an adverse inference that the electronic data that Plantronics failed to preserve would have shown that the Cisco trade secret information was shared by its former worker, Wilson Chung, with other Plantronics employees. Both sides agree that Chung had...

