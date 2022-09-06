Baker McKenzie Adds Ex-Addleshaw Trio In Hong Kong

By Andrea Keckley (September 6, 2022, 5:09 PM EDT) -- As Baker McKenzie grows its partner class around the world, the firm announced on Tuesday that it is bolstering its Hong Kong office with a team of three former Addleshaw Goddard LLP attorneys. Ronald Sum joins Baker McKenzie's Hong Kong office as a partner and member of the firm's dispute resolution practice group. He brings with him associates Plato Cheung and Beryl Wu. The hires come after Addleshaw announced earlier this year that it was closing its Hong Kong office. "I look forward to working with my colleagues in Hong Kong, the Mainland, and across Asia and globally to further grow our dispute resolution...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS