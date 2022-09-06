Dilworth Paxson Welcomes Bankruptcy and Real Estate Duo

By David Holtzman (September 6, 2022, 6:20 PM EDT) -- A pair of bankruptcy and real estate attorneys who have worked closely together for years are bringing their teamwork to Dilworth Paxson in Philadelphia, the firm announced on Tuesday. Georgette Miller, who was hired as a partner, and senior associate Michelle Lee worked together most recently at Margolis Edelstein, also in Philadelphia. During the three years Miller was at Margolis, she continued to operate her own practice, the Law Offices of Georgette Miller, with Lee on her staff. They plan to continue the arrangement while working at Dilworth. "Dilworth may be the only large law firm in Philadelphia where I would...

