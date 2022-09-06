Wal-Mart Sued In New Jersey Over Marijuana Screenings

By Jonathan Capriel (September 6, 2022, 1:41 PM EDT) -- Walmart has removed into New Jersey federal court a proposed class action accusing the retailer and its membership-based Sam's Club subsidiary of violating state law by turning away job applicants who tested positive for cannabis in drug tests. Lead plaintiff Erick Zanetich claims that management promised him a job with Walmart's security department on Jan. 28. But the company pulled back the offer in February, saying his drug test came back positive for marijuana, Zanetich's lawsuit claims. The suit claims that this violated a provision of the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Enforcement Assistance and Marketplace Modernization Act, which largely forbids employers...

