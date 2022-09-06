Kellogg Sued Over Whole Grains In 'Harvest Wheat' Crackers

By Danielle Ferguson (September 6, 2022, 5:57 PM EDT) -- Kellogg's "Harvest Wheat" Toasteds crackers have far less whole grain than their name implies, a proposed class action filed Monday in Illinois federal court claims, alleging the company helps convince consumers the crackers are full of whole grains by darkening their color. Plaintiff Mary Moore points to studies showing that phrases like "multigrain," "harvest" and "honey wheat" cause consumers to believe products are full of whole grains and fiber. But the Kellogg's crackers' primary ingredient is enriched flour, with only a "negligible" amount of whole grains, according to the suit. "By emphasizing the 'harvest' in 'harvest grain' and 'harvest wheat,' consumers...

