ConAgra Snack Challenged Over 'Chile Limón' Label

By Carolyn Muyskens (September 6, 2022, 4:35 PM EDT) -- A proposed class action in Illinois federal court has accused ConAgra Brands Inc. of leading buyers of Bigs brand Chile Limón sunflower seeds to believe that the seeds contain no artificial flavors, despite using an artificial ingredient to add a sour taste. While the snack does include "aged red peppers" and "lime juice solids" among its ingredients, the seeds also include synthetically produced malic acid, one of the chemical compounds responsible for the tart flavor of lime and chili peppers, plaintiff Rebecca Suarez said in her suit filed Sunday. ConAgra Brands Inc. was hit with a proposed class action over alleged...

