Ex-King & Spalding Restructuring Head Goes To Cadwalader

By Tracey Read (September 6, 2022, 12:31 PM EDT) -- Former King & Spalding LLP restructuring head Mike Rupe has joined Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft LLP as partner and head of special situations and reorganizations. Rupe, who started his new job Tuesday, will be based in Cadwalader's New York office. Cadwalader is "an elite Wall Street firm that has an iconic brand. There's a first-rate restructuring team with a real deep bench," he told Law360 Pulse on Tuesday. "The firm has an exceptional finance practice with a growing private credit practice, and just top-notch people. When you combine those things at a macro level, it's a truly amazing opportunity." His firm...

