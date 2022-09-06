Roche Freedman Doubles Down On Leading Terraform Suit

By Sarah Jarvis (September 6, 2022, 7:33 PM EDT) -- A cryptocurrency buyer represented by Roche Freedman LLP has urged a California federal judge to appoint him lead plaintiff for a class of investors in a racketeering and securities suit against Terraform Labs, saying his $28.7 million loss gives him the largest financial interest in the suit. Josh Golder argued in a Friday memorandum that he is the one of the five movants for lead plaintiff appointment whose claims aren't undermined by questions of extraterritoriality, since he has shown his transactions were domestic under the U.S. Supreme Court's Morrison v. National Australia Bank decision, which instructs courts to limit the application of Section...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS