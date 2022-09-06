Realtor Seeks Out Of Sweeping NYC Voucher Bias Suit

By Charlie Innis (September 6, 2022, 3:56 PM EDT) -- One of the many brokerages accused by a housing watchdog of discriminating against prospective tenants who use vouchers moved to quash the allegations in New York state court, saying it has actually moved hundreds of people into affordable housing through the program. Abba Realty Associates Inc. and two of its real estate agents sought to dismiss the claims by Housing Rights Initiative Inc., making it one of the first of the over 120 landlords, real estate agents and brokerage firms named as defendants in the sprawling suit to seek a way out of the case, according to a notice filed Friday...

