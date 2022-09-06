Woman Gets 5 Years In Prison For Lying To Immigrant Clients

By Rae Ann Varona (September 6, 2022, 9:00 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut-based woman has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for pretending to be an immigration attorney and filing false immigration documents for clients she recruited, the U.S. attorney for the District of Connecticut has announced. U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery said U.S. District Judge Stefan R. Underhill on Thursday imposed the sentence on 41-year-old Khatija Khan of South Windsor, Connecticut, who along with her husband, Babar Khan, operated companies called JLLAS Corp. and EIMAAN LLC, to provide immigration services for immigrants, many of whom did not have legal status, had limited education and had a hard time understanding...

