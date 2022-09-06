Dr. J Calls Foul On Authentic Brands' Bid To Bounce Suit

By Leslie A. Pappas (September 6, 2022, 9:05 PM EDT) -- Basketball legend Julius Erving II told the Delaware Chancery Court on Tuesday that brand and marketing giant Authentic Brands Group has failed to grow the "Dr. J" brand since 2016 and his lawsuit against the company should proceed in a Delaware court rather than in arbitration. Authentic "materially violated" the operating agreement for ABG-Dr. J LLC, the limited liability company created in September 2016 to monetize the intellectual property associated with the Dr. J brand, Erving's attorney, Daniel R. Meachum of Daniel R. Meachum & Associates LLC, said at a Zoom hearing. Authentic "basically shelved the Dr. J. brand in favor of...

