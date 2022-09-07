Hospital Must Face Suit Over Death Following Appendectomy

By Mike Curley (September 7, 2022, 1:19 PM EDT) -- A Georgia appeals court has undone a win for Piedmont Henry Hospital Inc. in a suit alleging its nurses failed to follow up on a patient's treatment after an appendectomy, leading to her death, saying there is evidence that they failed to report symptoms of a blood clot. In the opinion, filed Friday, the three-judge panel reversed a summary judgment in favor of the hospital in a suit filed by the family of Mary Patricia Conyers, who died in 2014 at the age of 60 after going to the hospital for an appendectomy. According to the suit, Conyers was admitted to...

