Ex-NJ Workers Comp Judge Brings Wrongful Termination Suit

By Emily Lever (September 7, 2022, 7:04 PM EDT) -- A former New Jersey workers' compensation judge has launched a lawsuit alleging that she was wrongfully terminated after blowing the whistle on purported misconduct within the state Department of Labor. Former Judge Audrey Kernan was suspended from her position for 14 months in July 2021 and removed in August 2022. In a lawsuit filed Thursday in the Superior Court of New Jersey, Judge Kernan said her termination was the culmination of a pattern of retaliation from multiple colleagues after she reported alleged conflicts of interest and judges being pressured to issue predetermined verdicts. She followed up on Tuesday with a brief demanding...

