11th Circ. Upholds Denial of Title Co.'s Cyber Fraud Coverage

By David Minsky (September 6, 2022, 5:57 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Tuesday agreed with a lower court that a Florida title company isn't entitled to insurance coverage after mistakenly wiring funds to an alleged fraudster posing as a mortgage lender because the intended recipient wasn't included under the policy's terms. In its opinion, a three-judge panel upheld a summary judgment issued by the Middle District of Florida against Star Title Partners of Palm Harbor LLC, saying that Capital Mortgage Services, the Texas-based lender that was supposed to receive the funds, isn't considered one of the entities listed under the plain language of the policy. The court referred to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS