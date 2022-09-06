DOL Sets Hearing On Transaction Waiver Proposal

By Kellie Mejdrich (September 6, 2022, 2:58 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor's Employee Benefits Security Administration on Tuesday announced a virtual two-day public hearing on a proposal to toughen the rules that allow asset managers to oversee retirement plans, along with a longer time period for accepting public comments on the matter. The agency said in a Federal Register notice that EBSA will hold hearings via WebEx on Nov. 17-18 addressing the proposal from July, which would amend the qualified professional asset manager, or QPAM, exemption to prohibited transaction rules imposed under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. In addition to extending the initial public comment period from the end of September to...

