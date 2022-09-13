Biden Wage Chief Nom Says No ABC Test Without Congress

By Max Kutner (September 13, 2022, 1:41 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden's nominee for administrator of the U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division told a U.S. Senate committee Tuesday that the agency couldn't issue a rule adopting the ABC worker classification test unless Congress enabled it to do so. During a hearing before the Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions regarding her nomination, Jessica Looman, who currently oversees the Wage and Hour Division as principal deputy administrator, addressed concerns from the Republican side that the agency would embrace the ABC test in its Fair Labor Standards Act enforcement. "The Wage and Hour Division and the Department of Labor do not have the...

