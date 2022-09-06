FCC Urged To Expand Rural Broadband Incentives

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn (September 6, 2022, 8:06 PM EDT) -- A group promoting rural broadband has urged the Federal Communications Commission to move quickly with the expansion of a rural connectivity program before federal infrastructure funding is given out. The FCC is currently drafting rules to enhance the Alternative Connect America Cost Model, or A-CAM, which is a program that helps expand broadband access in areas where deploying is costly for carriers. WTA – Advocates for Rural Broadband said in a Friday letter that the proposed A-CAM changes "will accelerate the pace and strengthen incentives for broadband expansion" by increasing the service level commitments and funding levels of participating rural carriers. The group...

