Replacement Steelworkers Say 3rd Circ. Should Allow Cert.

By Matthew Santoni (September 6, 2022, 6:19 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of steelworkers brought in to replace locked-out unions at Allegheny Technologies Inc.'s Pennsylvania mills told a federal court that their unpaid-wages case didn't suffer from the same defects that led the Third Circuit to decertify the class in an Americans With Disabilities Act suit against Ollie's Bargain Outlet in June. Proposed lead plaintiff Ralph Smith contended that his suit, seeking wages and overtime for hours that Strom Engineering's replacement workers spent being shuttled past picket lines at Allegheny's facilities, had a much narrower definition and more common evidence than the class that had been tossed out, so the...

