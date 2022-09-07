Greenberg Traurig Expands Long Island Land Use Office

By Faith Williams (September 7, 2022, 3:10 PM EDT) -- Greenberg Traurig LLP recently announced the addition of Daniel J. Baker, a former partner at Certilman Balin with experience in real estate transactions and land use and zoning, to the firm's Long Island office. Baker will serve as the co-chair of the firm's land use practice along with David "Rooney" J. Gilmartin Jr. of the Bridgehampton office. "As we move into this new chapter, developing our land use practice on Long Island and beyond, I look forward to working with Dan, who brings comprehensive local knowledge and expertise that is invaluable in this industry," Gilmartin said in a statement. In addition...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS