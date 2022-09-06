Attys Sanctioned For Bullying Trans Worker With Questions

By Patrick Hoff (September 6, 2022, 6:52 PM EDT) -- A California judge has sanctioned Delfino Madden O'Malley Coyle & Koewler LLP for using questions about genitalia and medical history to harass a transgender woman who accused a university of gender identity bias, calling the inquiries "a patent abuse of the discovery process." San Francisco County Superior Court Judge Curtis E.A. Karnow rejected University of the Pacific's assertions that its questions about Nicole Shaw's genitalia, surgical history and physical appearance were reasonable and necessary, ruling Aug. 30 that Shaw doesn't have to answer 12 invasive inquiries. "There's no legitimate expectation that any of plaintiff's deeply personal information could be admitted into...

