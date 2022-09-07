Manhattan Hotel Latest To Lose Bid For COVID-19 Coverage

By Elizabeth Daley (September 7, 2022, 6:24 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan boutique hotel lost its bid for pandemic-related insurance coverage when a Connecticut federal judge found the business did not establish physical damage needed to substantiate claims against its insurer, Aspen American Insurance Co. U.S. District Judge Sarah A.L. Merriam dismissed the East Village Hotel's suit, writing in her ruling Friday that 147 First Realty LLC failed to state a claim. "To be entitled to coverage under the policy, the plaintiff must also allege facts showing that COVID-19 caused actual physical loss of, or damage to, property. It has not done so here," she wrote. To support her ruling, Judge Merriam cited numerous cases in...

