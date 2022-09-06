Spirit Airlines Illegally Denies FMLA Leave, Stewardess Says

By Caleb Drickey (September 6, 2022, 6:30 PM EDT) -- An ex-Spirit Airlines flight attendant alleged in a proposed class action filed in Florida federal court that the company fired her for complaining about medical leave policies that violated the Family and Medical Leave Act. In a Friday complaint, worker Grace Flannery accused the company of compelling employees to work more hours than required under the FMLA before it allows them to take unpaid family or medical leave. She also alleges that the company twice fired her for complaining about the company's noncompliance with federal law. An ex-Spirit Airlines flight attendant said in a proposed class action that the company fired...

