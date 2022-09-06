9th Circ. Backs Ad Firm's Defeat Of Sales Rep's Age Bias Suit

By Abby Wargo (September 6, 2022, 7:19 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Tuesday upheld an advertisement management company's win in a deceased sales worker's age bias lawsuit, saying the worker's inconsistent performance, rather than his age, was the reason for his firing. A three-judge panel in an unpublished opinion affirmed WideOrbit Inc.'s November 2021 summary judgment win on Jon Crossland's Washington Law Against Discrimination age bias and retaliation claims, ruling that Crossland couldn't prove subpar performance wasn't why the company fired him in 2018. "Crossland has not met his burden of showing he was doing satisfactory work," the judges wrote in the opinion. "The record is clear that Crossland failed...

