DC Circ. Won't Budge From Calif. Hydropower Permit Ruling

By Keith Goldberg (September 6, 2022, 6:19 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Tuesday stood by its decision backing the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's determination that a California state agency properly denied Clean Water Act certificates for hydropower projects, rejecting a rehearing bid from a pair of irrigation districts. The Turlock and Modesto irrigation districts told the appeals court in a rehearing petition that a panel in June wrongly affirmed FERC's decision to side with the California State Water Resources Board in a dispute involving two hydropower projects. But the D.C. Circuit denied the en banc petition in a Tuesday order, saying no member of the court had requested a...

