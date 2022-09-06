Pair Accused Of Marshall Atoll Bribe Scheme In Plea Talks

By Pete Brush (September 6, 2022, 4:27 PM EDT) -- A Chinese entrepreneur and his assistant denied bribing officials in the Republic of the Marshall Islands to obtain control over a Marshallese atoll at a Tuesday arraignment where a Manhattan federal judge was told they are in plea discussions. Businessman Cary Yan, 50, and his assistant Gina Zhou, 34, appeared shackled in body and leg irons in the early afternoon before U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald and pled not guilty to counts including conspiracy, violation of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and money laundering. The two defendants have been in custody since they were arrested in Thailand in late 2020...

