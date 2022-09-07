Antitrust Road Map To Vertical Integration Of Latest Car Tech

By Amanda Wait and Timothy Chung (September 7, 2022, 5:55 PM EDT) -- The California Air Resources Board recently voted to restrict and eventually ban the sale of gasoline-powered cars by 2035 — a move likely to be followed by other states in coming years. With it, the largest auto market in the U.S. hastened its speedy march into a future awash with electric and electrified vehicles. While the Aug. 25 vote creates new opportunities for automakers and industrial manufacturers, it also foreshadows new ideas, new expertise and new technologies. For many, acquisitions and strategic partnerships will be essential to survival and success. But recent enforcement actions and investigations have made clear that regardless...

