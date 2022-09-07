Pa. Family Sues Haunted Hayride Over Fatal Shooting

By Joyce Hanson (September 7, 2022, 5:35 PM EDT) -- The family of a teenager fatally shot in an altercation at a Pittsburgh-area "haunted hayride" attraction has filed a wrongful death suit in state court against the company running the ride, saying it should have put security measures in place to prevent the shooting. Shantel Pizaro says in her suit filed Sept. 2 that her 15-year-old son, Steven Eason Jr., had been waiting to board the Haunted Hills Hayride in the town of North Versailles in September 2021 when another teen in his group got into a fight with someone else standing in line. Steven and his friend were shot, and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS