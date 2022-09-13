Freeborn & Peters Adds Estate Planning Partner In Chicago

By Lauraann Wood (September 13, 2022, 6:35 PM EDT) -- Freeborn & Peters LLP has bolstered its Chicago roster with a corporate partner who focuses on helping business owners, high-net-worth individuals and other clients preserve and distribute their assets through estate planning and probate administration. Abosede Odunsi joined Freeborn & Peters' corporate practice group and trust and estates team after working for Chicago firm Hoogendoorn & Talbot LLP since March 2020, where she designed and drafted estate plans using a variety of revocable and irrevocable trusts. Odunsi told Law360 that practicing at Freeborn allows her to expand the level and scope of services she will be able to provide her clients....

