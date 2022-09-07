Blank Rome Adds Another Glaser Weil Real Estate Atty In LA

By James Mills (September 7, 2022, 9:13 AM EDT) -- Blank Rome LLP continues growing its real estate practice by bringing in another Glaser Weil LLP real estate attorney in its Los Angeles office, this one joining as senior counsel. Jerry A. Katz is the third Glaser Weil attorney this year to join Blank Rome's real estate team in Los Angeles, the firm announced Tuesday. He handles all aspects of real-estate-related transactions, including acquisitions and dispositions, development, secured and asset-based financing, loan workouts, tax-deferred exchanges, title insurance matters, ground leases and commercial leasing. In his career, Katz has represented a variety of clients, including publicly traded and privately held companies, institutional...

