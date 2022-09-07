NY Ruling Sheds Light On UCC 'Commercial Reasonableness'

By Gregg Weiner and Andrew Todres (September 7, 2022, 6:03 PM EDT) -- A recent New York state court decision provides new guidance on the elusive requirements of the commercial reasonableness standard applicable to mezzanine loan foreclosure sales in New York under Article 9 of the Uniform Commercial Code. As detailed more fully below, commercial real estate mezzanine lenders seemingly cannot rely solely on compliance with pledge agreement safe harbor provisions to fend off UCC foreclosure challenges. Instead, the ruling suggests that to pass the commercial reasonableness test under the UCC and New York law, mezzanine lenders conducting foreclosure sales should: Give borrowers the opportunity to participate in or obtain detailed information about the...

