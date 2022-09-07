Burt's Bees Baby Formula Buyers Say Maker Overstates Yield

By Donald Morrison (September 7, 2022, 6:02 PM EDT) -- Burt's Bees baby formula buyers filed a proposed class action in California federal court alleging the product's maker Perrigo Co. falsely advertises its organic infant formula by overstating the number of bottles a can of the powdered product can produce when mixed with water. A consumer filed a proposed class action against Perrigo Co., which manufactures and sells Burt's Bees line of powdered baby formulas, claiming the company is misleading consumers by overstating the amount of baby formula the product makes after being mixed with water. (Court Documents) In a 17-page complaint filed Tuesday against Perrigo, which produces the formula under a...

