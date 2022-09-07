Starbucks Must Rehire Memphis 7 After 6th Circ. Lifts Stay

By Daniel Ducassi (September 7, 2022, 6:18 PM EDT) -- Starbucks must offer to reinstate seven Memphis workers who were allegedly fired for their union activities, after the Sixth Circuit concluded that the company had not shown it was likely to win an appeal of a lower court's order calling for the workers to be rehired. In an 8-page unpublished opinion Tuesday, a three-judge panel of the appeals court denied Starbucks' motion to stay the temporary injunction won by the National Labor Relations Board last month. The panel also lifted its administrative stay of the district judge's order. The Sixth Circuit panel said there was enough evidence to back U.S. District...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS