House Of Commons Cleaner Loses Unfair Dismissal Appeal

By Silvia Martelli (September 7, 2022, 6:25 PM BST) -- An appeals tribunal has ruled that the House of Commons unit charged with maintaining the parliamentary estate had a right to dismiss a cleaner who was constantly late for work, agreeing with a lower court that her lateness was a relevant conduct issue. In a judgment published on Monday, the Employment Appeal Tribunal said that the House of Commons Commission, which is responsible for the administration and services of the House, did not unfairly dismiss Gafari Tijani after numerous warnings that she had to stop being late for work. The appellate court upheld a December decision by the Employment Tribunal, finding...

