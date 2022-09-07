O'Melveny Grows Energy Bench In DC With DLA Piper Atty

By Jack Rodgers (September 7, 2022, 12:11 PM EDT) -- A DLA Piper energy regulatory attorney has moved to O'Melveny & Myers LLP's project development and real estate practice group, as well as its energy industry group, the firm announced Wednesday. Andrew B. Young joins O'Melveny in Washington, D.C., as a partner after working as a member for DLA Piper, the firm said. His practice focuses on advising investors, lenders, developers, energy producers and other parties with invested interest in the energy market on a range of needs, including helping those parties on tax-equity investments, financings and restructurings, the firm said. Bradley J. Butwin, O'Melveny's chair, said in a statement that...

