S2 Capital Raises $400M For Multifamily Fund

By Brent Godwin (September 7, 2022, 4:10 PM EDT) -- Commercial real estate investment firm S2 Capital raised $400 million for a new fund that will target multifamily properties in the Sunbelt, the company announced Wednesday. Dallas-based S2 Capital said the new Multifamily Value-Add Fund I exceeded its original target of $250 million, closing at $400 million raised from high-net worth individuals, investment banks, institutional investors and others. "We are grateful for the support of our investors in raising our first fund, especially through the challenging financial markets of recent months," S2 CEO Scott Everett said in a statement. "This year marks our firm's 10th anniversary, and we see the rapid...

