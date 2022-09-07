Chamber Backs Walmart, Saying FTC's Suit Is Gov't Overreach

By Katryna Perera (September 7, 2022, 8:51 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has backed an attempt by Walmart to get a suit from the Federal Trade Commission over its money transfer services tossed, arguing that the FTC seeks to greenlight "an unprecedented claim" that would expand its power beyond the limits of its authority to regulate unfair trade practices. The Chamber and the Retail Litigation Center Inc. — which represents leading U.S. retailers in court — filed an amici curiae brief on Tuesday supporting a motion to dismiss Walmart filed in late August. In its dismissal motion, Walmart argued that the FTC does not have the constitutional or...

