SIFMA Hires Ex-NYSE Atty To Replace Longtime GC

By Michele Gorman (September 7, 2022, 12:56 PM EDT) -- A former lawyer at the New York Stock Exchange and at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is set to join the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association as general counsel next month, according to an announcement Wednesday. As executive vice president and general counsel at the trade association for investment banks and asset managers, Saima Ahmed will be in charge of legal, compliance and litigation matters, as well as relationships with regulators, the announcement said. She replaces the retiring Ira Hammerman, who was general counsel for 18 years. "I am honored to join SIFMA and look forward to working with...

