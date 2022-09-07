J&J, Former Exec Agree To End Workplace Bias Suit

By Patrick Hoff (September 7, 2022, 2:38 PM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson told a New Jersey state court it has agreed to end a former executive's wrongful termination suit alleging that she was fired for raising concerns about gender and sexual orientation discrimination she said she faced. J&J and the former executive, Gina Bilotti, said in a one-page stipulation of dismissal Friday that the matter has been "amicably resolved," asking the Essex County Superior Court to dismiss the suit. Additional details about the resolution were not immediately available Wednesday. Bilotti filed suit against the personal care products giant in December 2020, seven months after leaving the company. In her complaint, she...

