Justices Urged To Nix Jurisdiction Ruling In Sears Fight

By Vince Sullivan (September 7, 2022, 7:40 PM EDT) -- The solicitor general of the United States urged the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a ruling in a long-running dispute between the successor of retail giant Sears and the Mall of America over a transferred lease at the sprawling shopping center, saying jurisdictional issues don't apply. In an amicus brief filed to the high court late Tuesday, the solicitor general said the Second Circuit was wrong when it upheld a New York district court ruling that said sections of the bankruptcy code governing the manner in which a party can appeal a bankruptcy sale of assets or assignment of leases raised jurisdictional...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS