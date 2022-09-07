Ubisoft Shares Plunge After Tencent Increases Stake

By Al Barbarino (September 7, 2022, 2:31 PM EDT) -- Ubisoft shares plunged more than 17% Wednesday on news that Chinese tech giant Tencent will increase its minority stake in the video game developer with a nearly $300 million investment. Tencent's €300 million ($297 million) investment consists of a €200 million ($198 million) share acquisition and €100 million ($99 million) capital increase, according to company statements Tuesday. As of market close Wednesday, Ubisoft Entertainment SA shares were down 17.24% from the prior day's close, falling to €36 ($36) per share on the Euronext stock exchange. The investment was made to the Guillemot family, founders of France's Ubisoft in the mid-1980s, through...

