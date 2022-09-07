DOL, DHS Seek Win In H-2B Prevailing Wage Suit

By Leslie A. Pappas (September 7, 2022, 8:29 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Department of Labor urged a federal judge in D.C. to grant their motion for summary judgment in a lawsuit filed by employees of a Louisiana crawfish plant who say that the H-2B guest worker program is driving down their pay. In a court filing Tuesday, the agencies said they should prevail over the crawfish peelers' challenge to the temporary nonagricultural worker program that the two agencies administer, arguing that a 2015 wage rule governing the program is legal and the employees' claims are time-barred, "meritless," and "prudentially unripe." Employees of Crawfish Distributors...

