Albania Cuts Diplomatic Ties With Iran After Cyberattack

By Ben Kochman (September 7, 2022, 8:07 PM EDT) -- In the first known instance of a country publicly severing diplomatic ties over a cyberattack, the Albanian government on Wednesday ordered Iranian diplomats to leave the country after accusing Iran of sponsoring a July ransomware attack that led to temporary disruptions of public services. In a video statement, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said that the country's investigation into the episode, conducted with help from allied nations and third-party companies, produced "indisputable evidence" that the Iranian government orchestrated the attack by working with four separate cybercrime groups. The attack, which attempted to both destroy and steal certain forms of government data, led to temporary...

