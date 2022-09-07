Real Estate Co. Says Zillow Requests Meant To 'Harass'

By David Holtzman (September 7, 2022, 5:47 PM EDT) -- A former real estate brokerage that sued Zillow on antitrust grounds lambasted attempts to obtain the names of its former employees and to verify whether they kept their laptop computers when they left the company. REX-Real Estate Exchange Inc. said in a filing Tuesday in Western Washington federal court that Zillow's motion to compel the release of the names is an unnecessary and costly distraction from its suit, which claims changes to Zillow's website caused the demise of the Texas-based brokerage. The National Association of Realtors is also party to the suit, which says NAR spurred Zillow to adopt the changes....

