3rd Circ. Nixes Wife Killer's New Trial Bid Over Representation

By P.J. D'Annunzio (September 8, 2022, 4:49 PM EDT) -- A convicted murderer's bid for a new trial on the grounds he was denied the right to represent himself was rejected Thursday in a precedential opinion from the Third Circuit, which held that he failed to show how his lawyer prejudiced his case. The three-judge panel denied the habeas corpus petition from Lester Barney, who was convicted of killing his wife in New Jersey in 2003. The panel ruled that Barney failed to show that his then-lawyer, Michael Riley — who is not a defendant in the case — failed to facilitate his request to represent himself. "The state habeas court...

