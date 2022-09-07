Tai Says Indo-Pacific Plan 'Goes Beyond' Typical Trade Deals

By Jennifer Doherty (September 7, 2022, 5:43 PM EDT) -- U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai touted the nontraditional nature of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework ahead of this week's ministerial, saying Wednesday that the initiative "goes beyond" traditional free trade agreements in reaching supply chains, as well as climate and infrastructure goals. During a conversation with Carnegie Endowment for International Peace senior fellow Aaron David Miller, Tai responded to a question about the Biden administration's approach to China and its resistance to pursuing traditional free trade agreements with partners in the region. "The fact that 13 countries have signed up for this, I think, shows that our partners want us in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS