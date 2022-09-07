George Washington Univ.'s COVID-19 Coverage Suit Tossed

By Ben Zigterman (September 7, 2022, 3:56 PM EDT) -- A District of Columbia federal judge dismissed George Washington University's COVID-19 coverage lawsuit against Factory Mutual Insurance Co., finding that the university didn't suffer a "tangible alteration" to its property that would trigger coverage. U.S. District Judge Dabney L. Friedrich said the dictionary definitions of "physical," "loss" and "damage" lead to a clear conclusion. "Property must undergo a tangible alteration to trigger coverage under this provision of the policy," she wrote Tuesday in a 12-page decision granting FM's motion to dismiss the suit. While FM paid $1 million under the policy's communicable disease provision, George Washington also sought coverage under various...

