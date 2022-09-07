Disbarred Fla. Attorney Gets 6 Months For Bribing Prosecutor

By Elliot Weld (September 7, 2022, 4:53 PM EDT) -- A disbarred defense lawyer who brokered a bribe between his client and a state attorney in exchange for favorable treatment was sentenced Wednesday by a Florida federal judge to six months in prison and 18 months of supervised release. Ernest Maloney Page IV pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States in September 2020 and was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard after his sentencing hearing was delayed six times over the last two years for unknown reasons. Page was representing a client in two separate DUI cases in the Third Judicial Circuit in 2017,...

