Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Disbarred Fla. Attorney Gets 6 Months For Bribing Prosecutor

By Elliot Weld (September 7, 2022, 4:53 PM EDT) -- A disbarred defense lawyer who brokered a bribe between his client and a state attorney in exchange for favorable treatment was sentenced Wednesday by a Florida federal judge to six months in prison and 18 months of supervised release.

Ernest Maloney Page IV pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States in September 2020 and was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard after his sentencing hearing was delayed six times over the last two years for unknown reasons.

Page was representing a client in two separate DUI cases in the Third Judicial Circuit in 2017,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!